Hear 2 Help works to help families of children with hearing issues

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Everyone should be able to hear. That’s the mission between the Hear 2 Help organization based in Overland Park.

The organization was founded four years ago by a woman who had a child with hearing issues.

Now Hear 2 Help raises money to help families in similar situations pay for hearing aids and other assistive technology.

The organization is holding a fundraiser at TopGolf in Overland Park on September 19, 2021.

If you can’t make the fundraiser, but still want to contribute, Hear 2 Help accepts online donations through its website.

You can also shop through AmazonSmile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the foundation donates 0.5% of the purchase prices of eligible products to Hear 2 Help. You can find more about this option on the organization’s website.