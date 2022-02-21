KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hearing has been scheduled for a former Kansas City, Missouri police officer convicted of killing a man.

Eric Devalkenaere is appealing his conviction after he was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb. A judge scheduled a hearing on that request Tuesday.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

Youngs found the officers had no probable cause to believe that Lamb had committed a crime before the shooting, had no arrest warrant and had no search warrant or consent to be on Lamb’s property.

DeValkenaere’s conviction carries a mandatory prison term. He could face up to four years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Lamb’s death on March 4.

