KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A two day hearing as two men fight for their freedom is nearing an end.

The hearing involved a former Kansas City, Kansas detective facing federal civil rights charges.

FOX4 spoke with the mothers of Brian Betts and Celester McKinney. They’re feeling hopeful and staying prayerful.

Brian Betts and Celester McKinney have spent the last 24 years in prison for the murder of Greg Miller, a murder they say they didn’t commit.

Both made that very clear Tuesday when they testified. Betts said he was at home, asleep with his girlfriend and infant child.

“Me and my sister here, we raised our kids right,” Brian Betts’ mom Ellen Betts said. “We didn’t raise them from babies and put them in school to get grown and then go to jail. You know. We didn’t do that.”

The fight for freedom started 20 years ago. Betts said on the stand his former attorney was “not doing a good job.”

Betts also said he raised concern in a motion for a new trail that ex-KCK Detective Roger Golubski was related to the state’s witness and the homicide victim.

Golubski previously testified that they were not close family and related by marriage.

Carter Betts, the imprisoned men’s uncle, testified saying a heavy white man with a mustache threatened him, telling him he needed to confess that his nephews were involved in Miller’s murder. He identified the man as Golubski.

In testimony Monday, Golubski denied being part of the investigation.

McKinney’s attorney brought in a clinical psychologist who said Carter would be highly likely to accept whatever narrative was presented to him to stay out of trouble.

“It’s time for their justice for both Brian and Celester and this hearing is proving that and also corruption in the KCK police department,” Celester McKinney’s mom Patricia McCoy said.

McKinney testified saying he served time with Lamonte McIntyre. He served 23 years for a crime he didn’t’ commit.

McKinney testified that their stories sounded a lot a like.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.