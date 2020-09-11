Heart of KC to give families $1,000 to help pay for housing during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heart of KC has announced it will provide funding for metro families struggling to pay housing expenses as the pandemic continues.

The nonprofit, a foundation by popular clothing brand Charlie Hustle, will run the “1K for KC” initiative from November 2020 to January 2021, according to a statement from the organization. It will provide select families up to $1,000 per month.

The campaign officially launches on Sept. 15, which is when Heart of KC will start accepting applications. Applicants must be at least 18 years old or older and live in Jackson, Johnson (Kan.), Cass, Wyandotte or Clay County. Those interested can nominate themselves or someone else.

The goal of the “1K for KC” is to help struggling families so they “can remain in their homes during the holiday season,” according to the statement.

“Charlie Hustle was born in the heartland and Kansas City is our community,” Chase McAnulty, CEO and founder, said in the statement. “Together, we can give back more than any of us could individually, so we’re excited at the possibilities of the impact we can have under the Heart of KC Foundation.”

McAnulty’s words also came with a challenge to other area organizations.

“…We challenge local businesses and organizations to sponsor families, nominate someone in need, and challenge three other companies to join us to help spread love and hope throughout KC this holiday season!”

The deadline for applications is Sept. 29. Those chosen will be notified the first week of December, and payments will begin in the second half of that month to prepare for November.

Payments will be made directly to rental and mortgage companies.

Find out more and apply when applications open on the 1K for KC web page.