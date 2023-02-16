Heart to Heart International working to help those in need after tornado damage.

LENEXA, Kan. — A Kansas City-area disaster relief agency needs some help of its own.

Heart to Heart is working to respond to, and provide, medical help to areas in Turkey and Syria impacted by last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The organization is sending emergency surgical trauma kits, crouches, wheelchairs, and other supplies to the region. Heart to Heart says two shipments have already shipped to the area.

The organization also plans to send medications needed to treat trauma injuries to the impacted areas.

Heart to Heart is also sending thousands of hygiene kits to give to people displaced by the earthquake.

The organization is asking Kansas Citians for their help responding to the disaster.

Heart to Heart says it needs donations to continue the critical service it provides to people across the world. The organization said donations can be made through the Hearttoheart.org.

Heart to Heart also needs the community to help assemble thousands of hygiene kits to send to Turkey and Syria. Anyone who can help is asked to sign up for volunteer opportunities on Heart to Heart’s website.