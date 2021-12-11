Heart to Heart International working to help those in need after tornado damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Within hours of hearing of the devastation due to these tornados Heart to Heart International began working sending an advanced team down to the effective areas as workers behind me prepare things from hygiene kits to a mobile medical unit — ad the CEO says they stand ready to help and are prepared



“Right now, we are packing up the vehicles that the team will be taking to Mayfield,” CEO of Heart to Heart Kim Carroll said.



Wasting no time — jumping in to help — that’s the message from heart to heart international tonight.

The organization sending nearly 500 hygiene kits — as the areas hardest hit continue to feel the impact of the storm.



“The significant impact of the tornado and the amount of disruption to communication, we really need to have feet on the ground. In order to understand where we can best make a difference,” Carroll said.



And they’re doing just that deploying a team already.



“To have an advanced team on the ground does several things,” Carroll said. “One, it informs us where we can help and where we can make the biggest difference. It also informs us where we’re not needed.



They are not alone. Operation Bar-B-Q relief as sent teams to feed people affected as well as first responders.

Harvesters also says they’re ready and prepared to be called.