LENEXA, Kan. — The crisis in Ukraine is far from over according to a metro relief organization on the ground helping refugees.

Heart to Heart International said it has delivered shipments of medications and other supplies to help Ukraine, including “one of the largest medical humanitarian shipments that have arrived in Ukraine since the Russian invasion,” according to the country’s health minister.

The relief agency said additional shipments of medications, medical supplies and hygiene supplies are on the way to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Heart to Heart is also working to help support and rebuild hospitals and other medical infrastructure destroyed in the attack in Ukraine.

So far, Heart to Heart has shipped more than 150 pallets of medicines and medical supplies that will be shipped to hospitals and clinics in Ukraine.

The group is also sending mobile clinics to the area that can be set up and operational in a matter of hours.

In addition to medical supplies, Heart to Heart has shipped more than 35,000 hygiene kits to help support refugees in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Heart to Heart has a team in Eastern Europe assessing the need. Here in Kansas City, the organization needs help. Volunteer at Heart to Heart to assemble hygiene kits, or make an online donation to help support the effort.

