OLATHE, Kan. — The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is looking to expand its production capabilities and intends to build a new production campus in Olathe by 2024.

“With this new campus, we will modernize our production process as we continue to embrace our core Heartland values of family, community, inclusion and service,” Heartland President Chuck Wyant said.

Plans for the new production facility include a 600,000 square-foot campus that will replace the current Lenexa facility built in 1969.

The Lenexa production facility will stay open and functioning until the new Olathe site is up-and-running at capacity in mid-2025.

“Olathe is a great place to invest, and we’re excited to welcome Heartland Coca-Cola to our city,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said. “We look forward to working together to bring this project to life, supporting opportunities for growth that will extend into the future.”

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company’s distribution center and headquarters will remain in Lenexa.

