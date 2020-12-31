Heartland RoadRunners celebrate in Cass County ahead of overnight icy conditions

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — To the south of the Kansas City metro, crews in Cass County were also out pre-treating roads to prepare for expected icy conditions overnight into Friday.

But even with that extra work across areas like Harrisonville and Peculiar, roads are expected to get very dicey starting early morning Friday.

To celebrate the last bit of clear weather a group calling itself the Heartland RoadRunners put on a small parade through Harrisonville of classic cars.

They drove through neighborhoods and a senior living complex, then back safely into their owners’ garages before the weather turned.

“None of us really do anything to bring in New Year’s Eve and this year’s been just horrible. So we thought to get rid of 2020 and bring 2021 in,” Robert Daniel, a Heartland RoadRunners member, said.

But the start of 2021 might be just as rough, according to people out trying to shop.

Phillip Gary pulled up to a local hardware store that was closed for the holiday. He said he was trying to find supplies for his granddaughter and the rest of his family.

“I’m pretty sure the power’s going to be going out tonight out here. It usually does. So I’m going to try to get a little bit more prepared. Trying to find a generator,” Gary said.

Others said they were less concerned.

“It’s a farming community. Well it used to be anyway. I don’t know about anymore. But it used to be a farming community and country folks, they just survive,” Mike Aman said, speaking outside of a Price Chopper.

The Heartland RoadRunners said their New Year’s Eve parade will likely be their last ride until late-spring when road conditions again allow for traction.

“I don’t really like to drive it in the rain but I have cause it has a wiper one,” Nancy Wyatt said of her 1929 Ford Model A Pickup.