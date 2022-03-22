KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may have noticed a lot of colorful hearts popping up around the Kansas City area spreading some love on your Instagram and Facebook timelines.

It’s all part of the Parade of Hearts going on for the next few months.

However, more than one heart is now broken and organizers are working to get them fixed.

What’s inspires each person’s heart is different. For Jessica Endaya Keefer, her mother’s story and heritage gives her passion.

“It meant getting her family to America. It meant providing a life for all of us,” Keefer said.

Her mother came to America in from the Philippines in the late 1970s. For 40 years she worked as a delivery nurse at Truman Medical Center, now University Health. Keefer is a graphic artist by trade and used her mom’s story to inspire her larger-than-life heart.

“She was very touched,” Keefer said.

She says for her mother and the others she immigrated with that have become a family here in Kansas City seeing her heart was a full circle — or heart shaped — moment.

“Wow. I did do that I did leave everything I had to come here and people recognize it. People see it,” Keefer said.

However, over the weekend her heart was broken.

“I was devastated,” Keefer said.

The sculpture was broken at the base. It’s not clear how the damage happened or why.

“I’m 99% sure it was an accident, but I don’t get to just say that because of the subject matter and the meaning behind it,” Keefer said.

Hers wasn’t the only one. Across the river in Kansas City, Kansas, Paul Cowan’s fishing themed heart had it’s lure torn off and the cooler he created stuck to the base was removed.

Co-director of the Parade of Hearts, Jenn Nussbeck, said all of the hearts are protected.

“Each one of them has a GPS tracking device as well as an alarm, so as her heart was knocked over whether it was intentional or unintentional, we were notified,” Nussbeck said.

Both artists worked for hundreds of hours purring their hearts into the art. Keefer’s heart will soon be restored and she says it shows how resilient not only the Filipino community is but the heart as well.

“As exciting as it is to get near it and touch it and feel it – it is attached to thousands of work from artists that took time out of their lives,” Keefer said.

“These artists have worked incredibly hard for months, and months and months. They’ve taken up space in their studios, living rooms, garages. These are one-of-a-kind pieces of “heartwork” and we want to make sure everyone can come out to enjoy them,” Nussbeck said.

When you go look at the hearts there are a few things to remember. Organizers want you to take photos with them but they ask for people not to touch or grab onto them. Especially don’t climb or lean on them which could cause them to break.

If you are wondering where you can find a heart near you there is an app for that. On the Parade of Hearts website you can download their interactive app that allows the reader to find the hearts and learn about each one and the meaning behind them. You can also find places to eat or shop around the heart if you make a day of it. Follow this link to download it for Apple or Android.