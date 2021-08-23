Heat advisory prompts opening of cooling center in Independence

heat wave in the city and hand showing thermometer for high temperature

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A heat advisory is in effect in the area through Thursday and the city of Independence has opened their cooling center starting Monday and throughout the heat wave until Friday.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgion Street will be open August 23 through August 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, it will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Masks will not be required inside the cooling center but will be ‘strongly encouraged’. Masks and water will be available for those who visit the cooling center.

The city hopes to prevent heat-related illness like heat stroke.

Heat Related Illness Symptoms

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out