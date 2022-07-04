BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs, Missouri held its annual fireworks show Monday night called Red White and Blue Springs.

Long before people were cooling off with ice cream and shaved ice and seeking shade under any tree they could find, Premier Pyrotechnics was across the park setting up the fireworks show at 8 a.m. It was their fourth show of the Fourth of July weekend.

Now that they are electronic they no longer have to be in the heat and smoke in a fires suit setting off the fireworks by hand. But there are downsides.

“It takes probably twice as long to set up a electronic fired shoot as compared to a hand fired shoot, but I think it creates a better show,” Trent Stephens said.

“I look it as a celebration of unity there’s so much divisiveness going on in our country its good to have a day and just celebrate as one as a family. Even amidst the tragedy that happened today we can come together and celebrate,” Demetrius Jones said.

“I get to listen to the cheers when its all done and that’s what it’s about,” Stephens said.

