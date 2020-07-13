Heat is aiding venomous spiders’ push into our homes

ST. LOUIS – Pest control experts are seeing an uptick in insect calls thanks to the heat.

When it comes to critters and rodents, Gary Rottler knows a thing or two about things that have six or eight legs. He’s the spider man, the bat man, and the mole man!

“We’re seeing a lot of spiders and bugs with the high heat coming on,” said Rottler, vice president of Rottler Pest Solutions. “Back in the spring when things started to get rolling with the population laying eggs, now the population is getting higher. They’re pushing into basements from the attic and we’re seeing a lot more pest pressure in homes.”

As summer settles in, the hot temperatures can bring spider sightings in your home.

Rottler says his family-owned business is getting 700 calls a day from homeowners across Missouri and Illinois.

The heat is bringing out black widow and brown recluse spiders in basements across the bistate region.

“A lot of spiders spin webs up in the trees and around the lights trying to catch moths and other food,” Rottler said. “The population starts raising. The eggs hatch out and sometimes you have 50 or 100 or sometimes there’s thousands of them in that little ball and those guys hatch out and they just need a little more room. So, they push into the living areas of the home and they push into the basement.”

Keep your eyes open for arachnids near you, like the black widow spider or the brown recluse, or even the Missouri tarantula in more rural wooded areas.

“Probably our primary spider we catch is the most concern is the brown recluse spider and in the last 20 years, we’ve seen a huge outbreak of brown recluse,” Rottler said. “There are also black widows. We usually see those more out in the campgrounds but sometimes in the city. The black widow, she’s got that red hourglass on her back. The brown recluse, they’ve got that violin shape on their back.”