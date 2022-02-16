LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A fire that originated in a chicken coop Tuesday night, spread to a home causing extensive damage, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

LSFD said the fire started from a heat lamp that was being used to keep the chicken coop warm and the high winds helped the fire spread quickly.

Crews were called to the home in the 1500 block of NE Whitestone Drive after the occupant reported the fire in the back of the house.

Everyone that was inside the home was evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. The chickens inside the coop did not survive the fire.

The house suffered fire damage to the deck, kitchen, attic and roof.