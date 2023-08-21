KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the heat settling in, the impact isn’t limited to reopening schools. The heat is taking its toll on Kansas City metro activities for kids. Some canceled or delayed due to this heat wave.

High school football begins Friday in Missouri and many schools are choosing to hold workouts in the morning hours.

Other leagues and activities are either moving indoors or keeping it concise to minimize the exposure to hot weather.

The fun session of soccer doesn’t kick off without extremely careful consideration. The La Liga Soccer League is home to about 400 young players from north of the river.

Monday afternoon’s 30 minute session gave the league a chance to train new coaches.

Marcela Munoz is one of La Liga’s organizers.

“Lots of water breaks. Lots of people with their umbrellas,” Munoz said.

She wanted to keep Monday’s practice short to keep kids and coaches safe. That means cold drinks and shade to avoid temperatures that hovered near 100 degrees.

“Thirty minutes is probably a good time to get the point across that we need to do safely,” she said. “They have their water breaks. They have their air conditioned cars if they need to.”

A large number of metro sports leagues and kids activities either took Monday off or moved indoors to avoid the heat.

Darcy Swan is a young development leader with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. Her office organizes before and after school care for 3,200 metro students. All of whom typically enjoy playgrounds outside schools like Junction Elementary in KCK.

Swan’s on campus leaders moved everyone indoors on Monday.

“We’ve told our site supervisors to just be prepared for anything over these next few days,” Swan said. “In case electricity might be something that’s a barrier. Just be prepared and have some grace over these next few days.

Two metro youth football leagues switched things up. The Northland Revolution didn’t hold practices Monday.

FOX4 also spoke with the Lee’s Summit Football Associated. Their administrators were planning to wait for the evening hours to decide whether or not to practice.