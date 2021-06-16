Heatwave: Evergy warns customers it will likely take control of some thermostats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy said it’s taking steps Wednesday to prepare for even hotter temperatures Thursday and Friday.

The company warned customers that it will likely take control and turn up thermostats for homes and businesses that have given them permission to do so. Evergy anticipates it will begin on Thursday.

The warning applies to customers who are enrolled in the company’s Residential Thermostat program. By enrolling, customers get perks in return for giving Evergy permission to turn up the thermostat several degrees on days with high energy usage.

According to Evergy, it will only use the option to manage energy usage on weekdays between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Customers will receive a push notification that the temperature is about to be changed in your home, and have the option to opt out.

Evergy suggests taking other steps to keep your home cool during the heatwave.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said it has employees working around the clock to make sure customers have the power needed to stay cool.

“Our system is ready for summer’s 100-degree days and to provide reliable electricity as customers aim to stay comfortable,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer.

Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool.

After first issuing an alert predicting that the regional electricity load could reach 96% this week, the power pool updated the situation and said it believes it will have enough power.

