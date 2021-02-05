Heavy bursts of snow, Arctic air arrive Saturday

Today wasn’t so bad, but it’s going to get a WHOLE lot colder over the next few days courtesy of this Canadian air mass that’s going to sit over our region for about 2 weeks.

Cold temperatures + smaller disturbances= more chances for snow. Saturday’s chance of snow has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory across our area.

What makes this one different than the last few wintry systems? Temperatures will be much colder and continue to fall throughout the day. This will be a very powdery snow and it’s going to accumulate very quickly.

Expect road conditions to worsen very quickly by lunch time and beyond. There will be some significant accumulations in a few of these heavy snow bursts.

Overall, 2-4″ of snow will be expected for the immediate metro. Don’t be surprised by brief whiteout conditions as snowfall rates intensify. There will be a few locally higher totals Saturday as a result of the nature of this snow. Remain Weather Aware and we’ll keep you updated as the system begins Saturday.