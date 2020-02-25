Heavy snowstorm causing multiple crashes in central Kansas

SALINA, Kan. — A heavy snowstorm is moving across central Kansas, causing slick driving conditions leading to several crashes on February 25.
“We are working a significant amount of wrecks,” Trooper Ben with the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a video on Facebook.
Trooper Ben said there were multiple crashes on I-135 around Salina. He also said there were crashes in Lincoln County, along and north of I-70, with reports of jack-knived semi-trucks.
“Be weather aware because it is bad right now,” Trooper Ben said in the video.
FOX4’s interactive radar showed most of the state covered in clouds producing snow as of 1 p.m. The storm, which is part of a larger system spanning into Nebraska and Colorado, appears to be moving south.
The National Weather Service in Wichita reported the snow heaviest along a band moving through the state. They predict some areas could see as much as 9 inches.