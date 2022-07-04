OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois at a July 4th parade, Overland Park police had a heightened security presence for the city’s Star Spangled Spectacular Monday night.

Families in Corporate Woods saw concerts, visited food trucks, and watched fireworks in one of the area’s biggest and most anticipated Independence Day celebrations.

“Woohoo! America’s celebration baby!” spectator Tonya Taylor said.

“The fireworks are amazing,” Dominic Hayes-Nigro added. “They always make a show for everyone, so it’s a good place to come for Fourth of July.”

Unfortunately, the events near Chicago cast a dark cloud on this celebration, making the Overland Park Police Department on high alert to keep families safe.

“There are plenty of officers in the area, and you have to understand at an event like this anything can happen,” Officer John Lacy said. “But, we’re ready and prepared.”

Lacy said officers assembled at the perimeter of the event, on rooftops and in the crowd in street clothes.

The police department also brought out its mobile command center and gave FOX4 a behind the scenes look.

Officers can do basically anything inside it they can at the police station. There are workstations for police and the fire department, security camera feeds that can tap into any of the department’s cameras in the city, and more.

Lacy said if they were to ever have an incident like in Illinois, the command center would be deployed to the outskirts of the scene.

“We are going to look at the events that happened in Chicago to make sure that it doesn’t happen here in Overland Park,” Lacy said.

Added security, so an appreciative community can celebrate our nation’s independence in peace.

“I still wouldn’t rather be anywhere than here in America,” Taylor said.

