MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Newly released video shows flames destroying a Miami County house earlier this week.

Fire District #1 of Johnson County provided the video. It was recorded from a helmet camera worn by one of the firefighters that responded, showing the fire from that perspective.

Someone living near the house called for help around 8 p.m. on March 21. Part of the roof had already collapsed and flames were shooting out of the house when firefighters arrived.

The fire also damaged a gun safe, causing the fireworks and ammunition stored inside it to explode.

The house was located in a rural area of the county and there wasn’t a fire hydrant in the vicinity. Firefighters had to haul water to the scene to put out the flames.

The fire department said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but two dogs did die. No other injuries were reported.

The homeowners have found a place to stay and the fire department said they are getting support from family and neighbors.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.