Help available for people with questions about COVID-19 testing and vaccines

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Help arrived for people living in Douglas County Wednesday morning. The county launched a new COVID Helpline.

Anyone living in the county can call 785-864-9000 with questions about vaccinations, testing, symptoms, or local public health orders.

The line will be answered from 8 a.m.-5p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to be able to launch this much-needed service in the Douglas County

community,” Douglas County Emergency Management Director Robert Bieniecki said. “Unified

Command agencies and partners have been overwhelmed with thousands of phone calls from

citizens seeking information related to COVID. The COVID Helpline will help streamline this

process and help provide answers.”

The University of Kansas has been using this phone number to help answer COVID-related

questions since before the fall 2020 semester. Now, it has expanded the number of phone lines

and employees available to answer calls with the help of Douglas County agencies.

Douglas County isn’t the only one with phone lines set up to help answer questions. People in Wyandotte County are able to get help by dialing 2-1-1. People living in Kansas City can also call 2-1-1 to be connected with someone who can help.