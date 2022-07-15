Rendering of renovations at Indian Trails Aquatic Center. Image provided by the City of Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — The city has big plans for it’s Indian Trails Aquatic Center. The Lenexa City Council allocated $15 million to support upgrades at the Indian Trails Aquatic Center at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

With those plans, come a new name. Lenexa is asking the public to submit suggestions for what the aquatic center should be called in the future. Ideas will be accepted through Aug. 3.

The city said the Indian Trails Aquatic Center used to be a park of Indian Trails Park. The park merged with Sar-Ko-Par park in the 1980s. Since Indian Trails park no longer exists, Lenexa decided it wanted a new name for the city’s aquatic center.

Submit a name through the city of Lenexa’s website.

The pool will close for the 2022 season at 6 p.m. on Monday Sept. 5.

After that, the city will begin upgrading the facility.

New pool amenities will include a lazy river, zero-depth pool entry, water slides, play structures for toddlers and young children, shade areas and renovated family restrooms.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with the new pool opening in time for the 2024 pool season.

