KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the publics help locating a missing and endangered 12-year-old Jamyha Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in the area of 72nd and Tracy on Friday. She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants with butterflies on them, with a light blue backpack and a colored duffle bag.

Jamyha’s family is concerned for her well-being and safety. If you see Johnson, call 911 or call the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.