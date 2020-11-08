Help locate a missing girl from Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – At 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning the Blue Springs police were called to 2900 NW 1st Street in Blue Springs to take a report on a missing juvenile.

The missing female had been identified as Ava Andrew. The last time anyone saw her was at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday at her home.

She was wearing gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information non the location of Ava, a possible vehicle she may have gotten into or the person she is with, please call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.