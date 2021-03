LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit R-7 school district will open the doors to a new middle school in 2022 and they are looking for your ideas on what to call it.

Through April 11, 2021, the district will receive submissions for the school’s name, mascot and colors.

Ideas can be submitted online or by mail to the Stansberry Leadership Center at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.