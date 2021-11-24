Help needed to make holidays happier for Kansas City children in need

MISSION, Kan. — An organization that helps neglected and abused children needs a little help of its own to make the holiday season a little happier for the kids it serves.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is a group of volunteers who does just as the title says. They advocate for children who are in the court system.

CASA also collects donations for the people it advocates for so they have gifts to open at Christmas. This year CASA has a new program that allows each client to shop for their caregiver.

CASA says it needs donations to reach its goal of having enough gifts for everyone on its list. The group is concerned because back to school donations were already down this year. CASA is looking for help with gifts for the following:

young children

adult caregivers

special need for gifts for teens

CASA is asking people to pick up a gift while they are shopping on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The group is then asking everyone to drop off those gifts at a drive-thru collection on Dec. 3.

CASA Donation Drop-off Drive-thru Friday, Dec. 3 6950 Squibb, Mission, KS 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



CASA also has an Amazon wish list available to shop that will allow gifts to be delivered directly to the organization’s office.