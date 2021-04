KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Emily L. Presley, 20 years old, of Kansas City.

Presley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 lbs., blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of Bannister and Booth driving a 2017 red Dodge Challenger with Missouri license plates.

Presley has medical conditions that require treatment.

If you see her please call 9-1-1 immediately.