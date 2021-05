KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are requesting help from the public to locate Deon “DJ” Ross. Ross is 11-years-old and was last seen in the area of 108th Street and Newton, he left the area on a blue bike about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Ross was wearing a black shirt with an orange design on it, black shorts and a pair of black shoes. He also takes medicine that he needs every day.

If you see him please call 911 immediately.