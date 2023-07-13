KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sea Life Kansas City shows off its three new Bonnethead Sharks. (PHOTO: Sea Life Kansas City)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something new in the shark tank at Sea Life Kansas City.

The attraction has three new Bonnethead sharks. The sharks were born at Missouri’s Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri.

The three Bonnethead sharks include an adult father and his two 11-month-old sons. The younger sharks are just two feet long and will only grow to about three feet once fully mature.

Visitors will find them inside the new Shark Sanctuary exhibit at the aquarium.

The public can also vote on a set of three names by visiting Sea Life Kansas City on Facebook or Instagram. The options, based on Kansas City pro athletes, are:

Reid, Kelce, and Mahomes Quatraro, Perez, Witt Jr. Vermes, Sallói, Russell

The set of winning names will be announced later this summer.