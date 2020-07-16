Help send Kansas City kids back to school with the supplies they need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and The Love Fund for Children want to equip area kids with school supplies they need, and we need your help! On Thursday, July 16, we’ll hold a one-day mini-telethon with a goal to outfit nearly 40,000 students with supplies.

Each $20 donation sends a Kansas City kid back to school with a backpack full of supplies, including: pencils, pens, highlighters, rulers, notebooks, composition notebooks, folders, and glue, markers, colored pencils, crayons and glue for crafts.

This fundraiser is getting a boost from a couple of special teammates. Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs defensive captain Tyrann Mathieu’s foundation will match the first $50,000 in donations.

Your donation will also provide a mask for every student to keep them, teachers and staff safe upon the return to the classroom provided by Charlie Hustle and MTAR. Each mask represents diversity and is environmentally conscious, made from up-cycled materials.

The FOX4 Love Fund for Children bridges the gap in youth services by partnering with advocates to fulfill unique, unmet needs of children across Kansas City. For more than 30 years the charity has been working to build a stronger Kansas City community in which every child lives a life without need. The Love Fund for Children is a charity recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS section 501(c)(3), tax id 43-1298128.