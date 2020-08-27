Help support victims impacted by hurricanes, wildfires with donation to American Red Cross

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 along with its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., is providing a way for you to directly donate to the American Red Cross’ relief efforts for people who need help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and wildfires in California.

The American Red Cross has a site set up here where you can choose how much you would like to donate and where you would like to target that donation with thousands seeking disaster assistance.

All donations are tax deductible and you can make them with either a credit card or via PayPal.

Here’s what you can do if you prefer to donate by mail:

Please complete this donation form by printing and mailing to:



American Red Cross

PO Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839

Print Donation Form

Here’s what you do if you want to donate over the phone:

Dial 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

You can also reach the Red Cross at:

Español: 1-800-435-7669

TDD Operator: 1-800-220-4095

The American National Red Cross is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the American National Red Cross are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The Red Cross’ tax identification number is 53-0196605.