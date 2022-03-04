WINDSOR, Mo. — The Henry County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is attempted to locate a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left one person with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab pickup truck, dark blue in color, bearing Missouri registration with the first three characters being “6WD.” The vehicle was described to have black customized wheels and has front end damage around the passenger’s side headlight assembly.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run incident involving someone walking on the street near East Jefferson Street in Windsor, Missouri around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the suspect drove off from the scene westbound on East Jefferson Street.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Deputies say it is believed the suspect was aware that they struck the victim upon leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (660)-885-5587.