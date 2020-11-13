Here are some alternative ways to celebrate and stay safe this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving draws closer as COVID-19 cases rise. What does that mean for your family and what are some alternative ways that you can celebrate the holiday?

FOX4 contributor Ivani Bing compiled a list of modifications that you can use to make Thanksgiving safer.

Some shoppers agree with the guidelines while some don’t.



“It’s important that everybody, you know, try to stay safe.“



“It is absolutely not the state’s business what I do in my home.”



“We’re thinking about celebrating outside.”



“I think we should celebrate together, because it might be our last one.”



If you have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you just want to be extra careful, you can start quarantine Thursday and be finished on Thanksgiving.

“Now more than ever we realize the importance of our friends and family and the support that we need to get through these tough times,” said Bing.



If you are a college student looking to return home for the holidays, your university may be offering free COVID exit testing. Reach out to your administration to see if that is available to you.

According to the Center for Disease Control, however, students who are returning home are categorized as out of household and therefore pose a greater risk.