Here are the most-searched Super Bowl foods in every state

(Google)

With just days left before Super Bowl Sunday, people are scrambling to put together their menus for the Big Game.

On Thursday, Google revealed the most-searched recipes in each state.

Some of the most popular game day foods were dips, not surprisingly, with 7 layer largely dominating in the west and buffalo chicken in the east.

If you’re wondering why Texas’ top game day food is chocolate chip cookies, for example, keep in mind that desserts were also included in the data, along with dips, appetizers, side dishes and main dishes.

As for the four states that searched most for side dishes, the residents of three – Colorado, Tennessee and Massachusetts – were all looking for chili recipes.

As for the main dishes, birria tacos were the standout, topping search trends in Nevada, Mississippi and Idaho.

Chicken wings, sliders and charcuterie board were some of the top appetizer recipes.

See a full list of the most searched Super Bowl foods by state:

Alabama – Tri-tip

– Tri-tip Alaska – Beef stew

– Beef stew Arizona – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Arkansas – Wagyu beef

– Wagyu beef California – Cheeseburger sliders

– Cheeseburger sliders Colorado – Chili

– Chili Connecticut – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Delaware – Prawn toast

– Prawn toast Florida – Chicken wings

– Chicken wings Georgia – Korean bbq

– Korean bbq Hawaii – Hawaiian bbq chicken

– Hawaiian bbq chicken Idaho – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos Illinois – Illinois

– Illinois Indiana – Charcuterie

– Charcuterie Iowa – Crab Rangoon dip

– Crab Rangoon dip Kansas – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Kentucky – Jambalaya

– Jambalaya Louisiana – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Maine – Nachos

– Nachos Maryland – Deep-fried wingettes

– Deep-fried wingettes Massachusetts – Chili

– Chili Michigan – Chicken wings

– Chicken wings Minnesota – Chex Mix

– Chex Mix Mississippi – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos Missouri – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Montana – Keto egg bites

– Keto egg bites Nebraska – Labneh

– Labneh Nevada – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos New Hampshire – Lasagna

– Lasagna New Jersey – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip New Mexico – New Mexico

– New Mexico New York – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip North Carolina – Pigs in a blanket

– Pigs in a blanket North Dakota – Stuffed pepper

– Stuffed pepper Ohio – Cheese ball

– Cheese ball Oklahoma – Charcuterie board

– Charcuterie board Oregon – Pasta fagioli

– Pasta fagioli Pennsylvania – Cuban sandwich

– Cuban sandwich Rhode Island – Short ribs

– Short ribs South Carolina – Meatball

– Meatball South Dakota – White queso

– White queso Tennessee – Chili

– Chili Texas – Chocolate chip cookies

– Chocolate chip cookies Utah – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Vermont – Pork chow mein

– Pork chow mein Virginia – Charcuterie board

– Charcuterie board Washington – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Washington D.C. – Mochi

Mochi West Virginia – Grilled cheese

– Grilled cheese Wisconsin – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Wyoming – Chia seed coconut milk dessert