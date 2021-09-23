Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie

LOS ANGELES — In a Thursday tweet, Illumination announced the voice cast for a movie based in Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros. universe.

Chris Pratt will be voicing everybody’s favorite plumber, Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will put down the chessboard to voice Peach.

Supporting them will be Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black takes on the role of Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike.

Cameos from Charles Martinet pic.twitter.com/Yio2pql1Jy — Illumination (@illumination) September 23, 2021

The movie is set for release in theaters for the holiday 2022 season.