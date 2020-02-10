Here's how to find out when, where you can get Girl Scout cookies at booths in your area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

From Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties to Shortbread and Lemonades, local Girl Scouts are selling cookies throughout the Kansas City community.

If you’re not lucky enough to know a Girl Scout who came to your door or office to order some of these sweet treats, have no fear!

Dozens of troops throughout the metro area set up shop outside local businesses or on sidewalks to sell their extra boxes.

In fact, depending on where you live or how far you’re willing to travel, you can get your cookie fix right now. Scouts are already selling from their booths here in the Kansas City area, and you should be able to find a troop well into March.

If you’re wondering where to look, Girl Scouts makes it very simple. The organization has a Cookie Finder online — they even have an app, too!

You just put in your zip code, and it will show you dates, times and locations for cookie sales near you. Organize the results by date if you want cookies now or by distance if you don’t want to walk/drive too far.

At last resort, if you really don’t want to leave your couch for Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Thanks-A-Lots, you can order online.

