KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures expected to reach the single digits in the next few days, animal rescue groups and health providers are urging pet owners to bring their animals indoors.

Pets can become disoriented, lost, injured or even killed in extremely cold temperatures.

Kristin Roth, the Director of Community Engagement at the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City says with overnight lows in the single digits, it’s best to bring pets inside.

“Sometimes dogs can be comfortable outside with the right resources, like a doghouse and straw, but really with temperatures that we’re expecting, animals really need to be brought indoors,” she said.

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City will be doing patrols, looking for animals that need help and offering resources to owners over the next few days.

Some of those resources include wire kennels, pet gates, dog houses, straw, and blankets.

If you see an animal in distress or need help to shelter your pets, you can reach out to the Pet Resource Center by emailing outreach@prckc.org or by calling 816-353 0940.

The Kansas City Pet Project is also urging people to bring pets indoors for the duration of the storm and cold weather snap.

The animal services division will only be responding to emergency calls during Wednesday’s storm, but people concerned about an animal should call 311 or send a concern form to the animal services division. There is also information available here for how to help animals in cold weather.

Residents in other areas of the metro are encouraged to contact animal control services in their location.