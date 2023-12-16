KANSAS CITY, Mo. — December is by far the busiest time of the year for the United States Post Office.

With just over a week until Christmas, it’s crunch time.

Inside the USPS processing plant on Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, workers are processing millions of packages this holiday season.

Nationwide they are processing more than 11 billion individual parcels.

The post office is on track to break last year’s shipping records. Improvements to equipment and logistics have helped make the whole system more efficient this year.

The post office has hired thousands of seasonal workers. Between mail carriers, processors, clerks and drivers, people are working nearly around the clock to ensure your packages arrive on time.

“Part of our delivering for America plan, we’ve added 348 new processing machines throughout the country,” said strategic communications specialist, Mark Inglett.

“Those things can process over 3,000 packages an hour. We’ve converted 150,000 employees into full-time positions and added 10,000 seasonal employees, so we are geared up. This is our time to shine, and we are excited. It’s our super bowl if you were and we’re going to have another great year this year. “

Here are the shipping deadlines coming up this week:

Dec. 16: USPS Ground Advantage and all First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

All first-class mail needs to be at the post office today to get there by Christmas.

Priority mail should be shipped by Dec. 20 which is Tuesday.

And if someone needs that extra day, they’ll pay more, but priority mail express can be shipped by Wednesday the 21st.

Shipping deadlines this year have been impacted because Christmas is on a Monday.

Extra details courtesy of USPS:

Send Early. Avoid the last-minute rush by sending items well before the recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates available online here.

Use Online Tools – Customers can use Click-N-Ship to purchase shipping labels, order Priority Mail packaging, and schedule free carrier pick up directly from their home or office. The Postal Service also offers stamps, shipping supplies, collectibles, and unique items to customers online at The Postal Store.

Stay Informed – Sign up for Informed Delivery, a free service from USPS that shows customers preview images of incoming mail, plus status updates about incoming and outbound packages.

Ship Safely – Metallic mercury and devices containing metallic mercury are always prohibited in the mail stream. This includes antique items such as thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors and similar devices. More information on shipping hazardous materials is available online here.

Stay Updated – Utilize the Postal Service’s convenient online USPS Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews to find resources, tools, and expert advice to help make holiday shipping and mailing effortless.

No Holiday Surcharges

The Postal Service previously announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers.

There will be no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.