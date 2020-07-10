Here’s what Kansas City metro school districts have planned for fall amid pandemic

The American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing for students to be physically present in classrooms. Credit: Shutterstock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the end of summer approaches and the rate of new coronavirus cases has recently increased across the country, school districts are grappling with how to proceed.

Some districts have not yet announced final decisions, but some have and all are in the process of figuring out what school looks like when summer ends.

FOX4 will update this story as more districts release information. Drop down the tabs below to see plans for each public school district on the Kansas and Missouri side of the metro:

KANSAS Douglas County Baldwin City To be decided. Eudora To be decided. Lawrence This school district set a goal to announce a decision by July 15. Read more about its process, here: Local districts on both sides of state line weigh in on back to school plans Johnson County Blue Valley The Blue Valley School District plans to make an announcement on July 16. Gardner-Edgerton To be decided. De Soto The district will release its reopening plan on July 16. While not finalized, it will include in-person classes and optional remote learning. Olathe There is a possible announcement coming for the Olathe School District on July 13. Shawnee Mission The Shawnee Mission school district has released a draft of its plan, showing options for in-school learning, blending on-site and remote and all remote schoolwork. The district will likely finalize its plan at a July 20 board meeting. Read more about SMSD’s plan, here: Local districts on both sides of state line weigh in on back to school plans Wyandotte County Archdiocese of KCK To be decided. Bonner Springs To be decided. Kansas City, Kansas There is a possible announcement coming for the KCK School District on July 13. Piper To be decided. Turner To be decided. MISSOURI Cass County Archie R-V To be decided. Belton To be decided. Drexel R-IV To be decided. East Lynne To be decided. Harrisonville To be decided. Midway To be decided. Pleasant Hill To be decided. Raymore-Peculiar Ray-Pec released its plan for back-to-school on July 10, which includes a choice of in-person classes or remote learning. The district is taking several safety precautions, including face masks at certain times, lunch in classrooms and wellness checks. Read more on Ray-Pec’s plan here. Sherwood Cass R-VIII To be decided. Strasburg C-3 To be decided. Clay County Excelsior Springs To be decided. Kearney To be decided. Liberty To be decided. North Kansas City Leaders with the North Kansas City School District hope to have a plan ready by July 15. Smithville To be decided. Jackson County Blue Springs The Blue Springs School District announced on July 7 that families will have a choice of in-person classes or distance learning. Read more here: Blue Springs School District will allow students to opt for remote learning this fall Center The Center School Board will vote on a plan on July 27. Fort Osage To be decided. Grain Valley R-V To be decided. Grandview To be decided. Hickman Mills To be decided. Independence The Independence School District announced on July 8 that families will have a choice between in-person classes and distance learning. Read more here: In person or online? Some metro school districts giving students a choice this fall Kansas City, Missouri A possible plan may be available for the KCMO School District by July 20. Lee’s Summit To be decided. Lone Jack C-6 To be decided. Oak Grove R-VI To be decided. Raytown To be decided. Platte County North Platte County To be decided. Park Hill To be decided. Platte County R-III To be decided. West Platte County To be decided.