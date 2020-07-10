Here’s what Kansas City metro school districts have planned for fall amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the end of summer approaches and the rate of new coronavirus cases has recently increased across the country, school districts are grappling with how to proceed.
Some districts have not yet announced final decisions, but some have and all are in the process of figuring out what school looks like when summer ends.
FOX4 will update this story as more districts release information. Drop down the tabs below to see plans for each public school district on the Kansas and Missouri side of the metro:
KANSAS
Douglas County
To be decided.
To be decided.
This school district set a goal to announce a decision by July 15. Read more about its process, here: Local districts on both sides of state line weigh in on back to school plans
The Blue Valley School District plans to make an announcement on July 16.
To be decided.
The district will release its reopening plan on July 16. While not finalized, it will include in-person classes and optional remote learning.
There is a possible announcement coming for the Olathe School District on July 13.
The Shawnee Mission school district has released a draft of its plan, showing options for in-school learning, blending on-site and remote and all remote schoolwork. The district will likely finalize its plan at a July 20 board meeting. Read more about SMSD’s plan, here: Local districts on both sides of state line weigh in on back to school plans
To be decided.
To be decided.
There is a possible announcement coming for the KCK School District on July 13.
To be decided.
To be decided.
MISSOURI
Cass County
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
Ray-Pec released its plan for back-to-school on July 10, which includes a choice of in-person classes or remote learning. The district is taking several safety precautions, including face masks at certain times, lunch in classrooms and wellness checks. Read more on Ray-Pec’s plan here.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
Leaders with the North Kansas City School District hope to have a plan ready by July 15.
To be decided.
The Blue Springs School District announced on July 7 that families will have a choice of in-person classes or distance learning. Read more here: Blue Springs School District will allow students to opt for remote learning this fall
The Center School Board will vote on a plan on July 27.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
The Independence School District announced on July 8 that families will have a choice between in-person classes and distance learning. Read more here: In person or online? Some metro school districts giving students a choice this fall
A possible plan may be available for the KCMO School District by July 20.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.
To be decided.