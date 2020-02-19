Here’s what KCK is doing about street safety as community mourns death of beloved crossing guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Tributes are pouring in from around the country for a crossing guard who was killed on the job, and the city is trying to find out if they can do anything to prevent a tragedy like this in the future.

Bob Nill, 88, was hit by a car Tuesday morning outside Christ the King Parish School, near 54th Street and Leavenworth Road. Witnesses said they saw him pushing an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old to safety right before he was struck.

"So, so much closer than you ever want anything like that to be, but also, being able to see impact he had, even until the last minutes of his life, is so inspiring and something the whole community at Christ the King is so thankful for," KCK parent Jonathan Clark said.

Jonathan Clark has two sons at Christ the King. The whole family adored "Mr. Bob," and Clark said Bob's tragic death proves just how much a crossing guard is needed. As a life-long resident of the area, he knows there's a lot of dangerous driving along Leavenworth Road.

"There obviously has to be something done to make sure nothing like this ever happens again to any other crossing guard or any student," Clark said.

That's exactly what the city is trying to figure out.

"This is a guy that was very passionate about the work that he did," KCK city traffic engineer Lideana Laboy said.

Laboy knew Bob Nill personally, and she said she cares deeply about street safety. pointed to recent work along Leavenworth Road, including sidewalk improvements, that were aimed at preventing tragedies like what happened Tuesday. She said the city may be able to do more, but she also insisted attentive driving is key.

"There are different approaches we may take, but at the end of the day is that people are being able to see them and respond to them accordingly and take that responsibility," Laboy said.

Laboy has visited the crash site to take a close look at the intersection design. Once the analysis is complete, she will also carefully study the police department's crash report to determine if any changes can happen to make the area safer for everyone.

"Safety is your responsibility. It is our responsibility and we need to take it seriously," Laboy said.

The city traffic engineer's final report with any recommendations for improvement could take weeks or months. Those findings can't come soon enough for all those worried about a safe trip to school.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department continues its investigation into the deadly crash. Officers believe distracted driving might have played a role. So far, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver.

