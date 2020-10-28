Here’s what you need to earn to comfortably live in Kansas City, other large metros

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The residents of 14 U.S. cities must earn at least $100,000 a year to comfortably rent or own a home in their area, according to an analysis from GoBankingRates.com.

The website used housing information from Zillow and price estimates of necessities like transportation and groceries from Sperling’s Best Places to determine how much a person needs to earn to live in the country’s 50 largest metros.

The analysis used that information to determine the income necessary to stick the “50/30/20” rule of budgeting – 50% for needs like housing and groceries, 30% for wants and 20% for savings.

That rule is difficult to follow in the U.S. cities analyzed. The median salary in the 50 largest metros falls short of what is needed to easily buy or rent a home in those areas.

