Here’s when you can catch the ‘Snow Moon’ this weekend

Happening this weekend: February’s full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will reach peak illumination at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Look for it to rise in the east around sunset, reaching its highest point in the sky as we head towards midnight.

Native American tribes used the moon phases and cycles to keep track of the seasons, giving them distinct names describing each month in which they occur.

So why is the full moon in February known as the Snow Moon? The answer is pretty straightforward this month. Our heaviest snowfall typically occurs in February, which has proven true this year.

The February full moon has been called the “Hunger Moon” or the “Bony Moon” because of the challenging hunting conditions and scarcity of food during this time of the year. It has also been called the “Bear Moon” which is a reference to the time of the year when bear cubs are typically born.

Coming up next month, we will see the full moon, known as the Worm Moon, reach its peak on March 28. The first full moon of the spring season!

Phases for February 2021.

Here are the full moons for 2021, according to NASA:

Date Name U.S. Eastern Time UTC Jan 28 Wolf Moon 2:16 p.m. 19:16 Feb 27 Snow Moon 3:17 a.m. 8:17 Mar 28 Worm Moon 2:48 p.m. 18:48 Apr 26 Pink Moon 11:31 p.m. 3:31 (Apr. 27) May 26 Flower Moon 7:14 a.m. 11:14 Jun 24 Strawberry Moon 2:40 p.m. 18:40 Jul 23 Buck Moon 10:37 a.m. 2:37 (Jul 24) Aug 22 Sturgeon Moon 8:02 a.m. 12:02 Sep 20 Corn Moon 7:55 a.m. 23:55 Oct 20 Harvest Moon 10:57 a.m. 14:57 Nov 19 Beaver Moon 3:58 a.m. 8:58 Dec 18 Cold Moon 11:36 p.m. 4:36 (Dec 19)