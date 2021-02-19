Here’s where people in Kansas City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kansas City are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kansas City between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 267

– Migration from Raleigh to Kansas City: 56 (#112 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 211 to Raleigh

#49. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 272

– Migration from Portland to Kansas City: 235 (#60 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 37 to Portland

#48. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2014-2018: 273

– Migration from College Station to Kansas City: 19 (#85 most common destination from College Station)

– Net migration: 254 to College Station

#47. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Olympia in 2014-2018: 277

– Migration from Olympia to Kansas City: 29 (#80 most common destination from Olympia)

– Net migration: 248 to Olympia

#46. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 285

– Migration from Little Rock to Kansas City: 163 (#35 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 122 to Little Rock

#45. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 294

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Kansas City: 280 (#68 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 14 to Virginia Beach

#44. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 294

– Migration from Austin to Kansas City: 353 (#41 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 59 to Kansas City

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 309

– Migration from Albuquerque to Kansas City: 155 (#48 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 154 to Albuquerque

#42. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 341

– Migration from Memphis to Kansas City: 192 (#51 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 149 to Memphis

#41. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2014-2018: 350

– Migration from Richmond to Kansas City: 161 (#53 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 189 to Richmond

#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 354

– Migration from Columbus to Kansas City: 658 (#19 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 304 to Kansas City

#39. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 379

– Migration from Fort Collins to Kansas City: 276 (#11 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Net migration: 103 to Fort Collins

#38. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 386

– Migration from Indianapolis to Kansas City: 320 (#43 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 66 to Indianapolis

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 406

– Migration from Cincinnati to Kansas City: 406 (#30 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 0 to Kansas City

#36. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Lawton in 2014-2018: 408

– Migration from Lawton to Kansas City: 270 (#10 most common destination from Lawton)

– Net migration: 138 to Lawton

#35. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 419

– Migration from Des Moines to Kansas City: 482 (#9 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 63 to Kansas City

#34. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 447

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Kansas City: 209 (#52 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 238 to Urban Honolulu

#33. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 480

– Migration from Riverside to Kansas City: 397 (#61 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 83 to Riverside

#32. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 507

– Migration from San Diego to Kansas City: 571 (#54 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 64 to Kansas City

#31. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 542

– Migration from Nashville to Kansas City: 426 (#33 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 116 to Nashville

#30. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 547

– Migration from San Francisco to Kansas City: 406 (#56 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 141 to San Francisco

#29. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 558

– Migration from Sacramento to Kansas City: 124 (#81 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 434 to Sacramento

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 575

– Migration from Tulsa to Kansas City: 892 (#5 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 317 to Kansas City

#27. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2014-2018: 602

– Migration from Killeen to Kansas City: 333 (#20 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 269 to Killeen

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 617

– Migration from Atlanta to Kansas City: 525 (#72 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 92 to Atlanta

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 644

– Migration from Tampa to Kansas City: 331 (#66 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 313 to Tampa

#24. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 703

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Kansas City: 791 (#13 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 88 to Kansas City

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 714

– Migration from Los Angeles to Kansas City: 865 (#61 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 151 to Kansas City

#22. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 721

– Migration from Fayetteville to Kansas City: 680 (#4 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 41 to Fayetteville

#21. Joplin, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Joplin in 2014-2018: 768

– Migration from Joplin to Kansas City: 638 (#3 most common destination from Joplin)

– Net migration: 130 to Joplin

#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 773

– Migration from Seattle to Kansas City: 765 (#40 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 8 to Seattle

#19. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 781

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Kansas City: 425 (#17 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 356 to Oklahoma City

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 792

– Migration from New York to Kansas City: 1,105 (#79 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 313 to Kansas City

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 807

– Migration from Omaha to Kansas City: 1,288 (#2 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 481 to Kansas City

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 830

– Migration from Washington to Kansas City: 869 (#60 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 39 to Kansas City

#15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 940

– Migration from Minneapolis to Kansas City: 367 (#51 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 573 to Minneapolis

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 998

– Migration from Chicago to Kansas City: 1,126 (#56 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 128 to Kansas City

#13. Topeka, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Topeka in 2014-2018: 1,178

– Migration from Topeka to Kansas City: 2,751 (#1 most common destination from Topeka)

– Net migration: 1,573 to Kansas City

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,184

– Migration from Phoenix to Kansas City: 1,234 (#25 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 50 to Kansas City

#11. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 1,208

– Migration from Jefferson City to Kansas City: 514 (#4 most common destination from Jefferson City)

– Net migration: 694 to Jefferson City

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 1,330

– Migration from Denver to Kansas City: 1,048 (#21 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 282 to Denver

#9. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 1,514

– Migration from Columbia to Kansas City: 1,441 (#2 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 73 to Columbia

#8. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Manhattan in 2014-2018: 1,516

– Migration from Manhattan to Kansas City: 1,223 (#1 most common destination from Manhattan)

– Net migration: 293 to Manhattan

#7. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2014-2018: 1,601

– Migration from Wichita to Kansas City: 2,563 (#1 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 962 to Kansas City

#6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 1,653

– Migration from Houston to Kansas City: 861 (#37 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 792 to Houston

#5. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 2,183

– Migration from Springfield to Kansas City: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 347 to Kansas City

#4. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 2,485

– Migration from St. Joseph to Kansas City: 1,882 (#1 most common destination from St. Joseph)

– Net migration: 603 to St. Joseph

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,865

– Migration from Dallas to Kansas City: 923 (#48 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,942 to Dallas

#2. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 3,056

– Migration from St. Louis to Kansas City: 2,660 (#5 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 396 to St. Louis

#1. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Lawrence in 2014-2018: 4,441

– Migration from Lawrence to Kansas City: 3,663 (#1 most common destination from Lawrence)

– Net migration: 778 to Lawrence