KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police departments across the country are reporting thousands of vehicle thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models.

Officers say they have seen the spike in crime since a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.

Now, to combat the growing trend, Kansas City area police departments are giving away steering wheel locks for people who own specific Kia and Hyundai models.

Steering wheel locks will only be given away to people who drive specific Kia and Hyundai models. You can find a list to see if your car qualifies here.

The locks are available at KCPD’s six patrol stations or Police Headquarters downtown. You can pick up a lock anytime Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers must provide valid ID and proof of ownership to receive a lock.

Steering wheel locks will be handed out at the Olathe Police Substation at 24200 College Boulevard at the following times:

Thursday, June 29 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Clay County residents can get a lock at the Conceal Carry Weapons office located at 27 S. Main St. anytime Monday- Friday from 9 a.m until 3 p.m.