JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions can be dropped off at more than a dozen locations across Johnson County this weekend.

Saturday law enforcement agencies will provide a place for residents to safely dispose of unused medications as part of the annual DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

The free event gives residents a chance to clear out unused or expired prescriptions taking up space in their medicine cabinets.

All medicines dropped off at the take back locations will be destroyed. Anyone interested in participating in the drug take back event should remove all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging. Aerosols, inhalers, needles and liquids will not be accepted during the take back event.

Check out the list of drop-off sites throughout the county to find the take-back event closest to you.

Gardner

Gardner residents can get rid of unwanted medications at the Price Chopper at 660 E. Main St. from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Lenexa

Saturday morning the Lenexa Police Department will have a drive-thru lane established in front of the police station at 12500 W 87th St. Parkway. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. residents can drive up to the drop off site to safely dispose of medications in a marked collection bin.

Merriam

Officers from the Merriam Police Department will be at the Walgreens at 8701 Johnson Drive to collect unused prescriptions from 10a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents who can’t attend the event Saturday can drop off their expired medications in the lobby of the police station at 9010 W. 62nd St, Monday through Friday from 8a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Mission

The Mission Police Department will have a collection station set up in front of the police station at 6090 Woodson St. from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. A collection table will be set up near the driveway off of Woodson Street to allow participants to remain in their cars during the drop-off event.

Olathe

The Olathe Police Department will be at Olathe Medical Center Pavilion, 21120 W 152nd St. from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect unwanted prescriptions.

Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department will accept unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at multiple locations throughout the city. Medications can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

The Overland Park Police Department- 8500 Antioch Road

The Overland Park Police Department- 12400 Foster St.

Cosentino’s Market- 8051 W. 160th St.

Menorah Hospital- 5721 W. 119th St.

Price Chopper- 11700 W 135th St.

Price Chopper- 7418 W 119th St.

Price Chopper- 7201 W 151st St.

Hen House- 6900 W 135th St.

Price Chopper- 7000 W 75th St.

Prairie Village

The Prairie Village Police Department will host a drug take back event in the circle drive of the city municipal complex at 7710 Mission Road. Officers will be available to collect unwanted medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Roeland Park

Officers from the Roeland Park Police Department will be at the Price Chopper at 4950 Roe Boulevard from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. collecting unwanted over the counter and prescription drugs for disposal.

Shawnee

The Shawnee Police Department will accept unused medications at two drive-thru locations Saturday. From 10a.m. until 2 p.m. residents can drop off unwanted prescriptions at the Shawnee Police Department, 5850 Renner Road or at HCA Midwest, 10310 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Spring Hill

Saturday the Spring Hill Police Department will collect unwanted medications from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. at the police headquarters at 418 E Nichols St.