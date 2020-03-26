Local rescue dog becomes a hero after saving cat stuck in hole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The expression “fighting like cats and dogs” doesn’t apply to these two!

Meet Goober.

Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs

Goober is a rescue dog from Wayside Waifs. He also happens to be the hero of this story.

While out on a walk, Goober came up to a spot and wouldn’t move.

Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs

That’s when rescue workers noticed that a cat had fallen into the hole and was trapped.

Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs

The team at Wayside Waifs jumped into action and rescued the feline.

Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs

The cat, now named Pearl, is out of the hole and resting comfortably.

Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs

Goober, we can only guess, is getting extra treats and belly rubs tonight!

Wayside Waifs is currently closed to the public, but you can view Goober’s adoption profile here.