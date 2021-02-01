‘He’s a cool guy’: Singer Kane Brown a big fan of Mahomes and the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ star athletes have attracted a lot of attention around Kansas City, but other stars from across the country are also big fans.

106.5 The Wolf’s Codie Allen and Joshua James chatted with American music artist Kane Brown. He said he likes to keep up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I haven’t really talked to him since the season has been over, but we’ve chat back and forth,” Brown told 106.5 The Wolf. “He’s a cool guy, man.”

Kane also said he likes other top players, like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. He pointed to Hardman’s Georgia connection, where Brown partially grew up.

“Y’all have so many people that I love,” he said.

Brown was the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol. He released his second album, “Experiment,” in November 2018, which became his first number one album on the Billboard 200.

Listen to more of what he had to say in FOX4’s interview with Allen and James.