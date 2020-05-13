‘He’s going to be so very missed’: Community remembers fallen Overland Park officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher was laid to rest Wednesday. People came from near and far to pay their final respects.

“I want to make it very clear that my dad is not gone. He’s just not here,” Mike’s daughter Tyler Mosher said.

Things came to a standstill Wednesday afternoon, as family, friends, law enforcement and community members gathered to remember the Overland Park police officer.

“He’s going to be so very missed,” Christy Zeeff said.

Mosher was killed two weeks ago in a shootout with a hit-and-run suspect. People are still trying to grasp what happened.

“I think it’s just surreal for everyone. Especially the blue family because they’re so close and everyone knew each other so well,” Emm Bronson said.

It was a solemn farewell Wednesday, as the procession made its way to Mosher’s final resting place.

“You don’t see this every day, see all the people gathering for something like this,” Brian Zeeff said. “It’s nice to see the community coming together, especially during these times.

Mosher’s daughter, Tyler, spoke for about 15 minutes during her dad’s funeral on Wednesday. She described him as a “cop’s cop.” She told a story about how Mike gathered over 100 bottles of hand sanitizer and delivered them to anyone one the job who needed one.