Hiawatha semi driver killed in single-vehicle crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. — A semi truck driver from Hiawatha was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday on Dewberry Road, just south of 330th Road.

The driver of the semi was north on Dewberry Road when the vehicle left the roadway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver over-corrected the vehicle back onto the roadway and it rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 57-year-old Jon David Bruns, of Hiawatha.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.