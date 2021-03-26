Hickman Mills approves new salary scale for teachers, will have highest max salary in metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The salary scale increase for teachers in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District was approved by the board of education.

The two year agreement was made with the Hickman Mills National Education Association and is the board’s largest financial investment for teachers since 2015.

“Hickman Mills teachers stepped up in a huge way over the past year during the pandemic,” Board President Cecil Wattree said. “Teachers are the backbone of our district, not only helping to grow young minds, but also ensuring that student’s social and emotional needs are met. Our teachers are more than deserving of this investment.”

The increase positions the district as the highest maximum salaries for teachers in the metro area in regards to education and experience.

The district believes the competitive salary will help retain and bring in new high quality teachers for the students.

“We hope that this increase assures teachers that we appreciate and value their work, commitment, and dedication to our students and their education,” Superintendent Yaw Obeng M.Ed said.

A month ago, the Hickman Mills C-1 Schools Board of Education approved a pay increase for Nutrition Services staff and raised the starting salary to $12 an hour.

Both increases will take place at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

